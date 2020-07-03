TSC Subsea integrates Halfwave
- Business developments & projects
NDT inspections specialist TSC Subsea has acquired a new profile through the recent acquisition of Eddyfi/NDT of Halfwave.
The Halfwave business previously divided into two main services: in-line inspection and subsea inspection services.
As of 1 July 2020, the subsea inspection services of Halfwave will integrate with TSC Subsea services.
With the integration of Halfwave, the company will support both acoustic resonance technology (ART) and alternating current field measurement (ACFM).
In line with the integration, Eddyfi/NDT also appointed Paul Cooper, CEO of Halfwave, as president of TSC Subsea.
Cooper has led the Halfwave business for the past seven years and has experience leading subsea integrity services businesses.
Martin Theriault, Eddyfi/NDT CEO, said:
“The integration of these two branches of our services will enable us to provide a strong technology-enabled inspection service portfolio to meet our clients’ needs.
“A technology advancement roadmap has already been planned based on the synergy of both companies, and we will be looking at some exciting developments in the very near future.”
Paul Cooper also said: “The Halfwave subsea services have managed to achieve great success over the past few years and, with its integration into TSC Subsea, we now will have access to more unique market-leading technology and a wider global footprint to serve our clients.
“Bringing the talented TSC Subsea and Halfwave teams together is an exciting prospect from a technical and business prospective. I am looking forward to the challenge.”
TSC Subsea has 25 employees based in Milton Keyes, UK, and Halfwave Subsea has 12 employees based in Bergen, Norway.
Halfwave Subsea AS has become TSC Subsea AS as of 1 July 2020.
