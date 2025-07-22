Tsuneishi
Tsuneishi Shipbuilding arm splashes ‘world’s first’ methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax bulker

July 22, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (THI), a Philippines-headquartered manufacturing base of Japan’s shipbuilding major Tsuneishi Shipbuilding, has launched what it claims is “the world’s first” methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax bulk carrier.

The vessel, which hit the water on July 17 at the Slipway No. 2 at THI, is due to embark on its maiden voyage sometime in January next year. The shipbuilder has not yet disclosed any details regarding the owner or the name of the newbuilding, the construction of which was nearing the end in April this year.

As explained, the ship’s shallow draft and low air draft allow it to access a large number of ports around the world. At 229 meters in length, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding shared that the 93,000 cbm unit was specifically designed to fit through the limits of Kamsar Port in Guinea, which can handle vessels with an overall length of up to 230 meters and a maximum draft of 10.5 meters.

More importantly, as noted, by running on methanol, the bulker is expected to significantly cut down on its emissions, slashing carbon dioxide (CO2) by 10% and sulfur oxides (SOx) by 99% compared to conventional ship types. When powered by green methanol, the environmental benefits are projected to go even further in terms of decarbonizing the maritime transport sector.

The launching of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s inaugural methanol dual-fuel unit follows another ‘milestone’ that the company passed in May this year.

Namely, on May 13, the vessel construction player handed over the ‘world’s first’ methanol dual-fuel Ultramax bulk carrier, Green Future, chartered by compatriot NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers, an NYK Group company, from Kambara Kisen. The bulker had hit the water for the first time in November 2024.

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding recently also progressed with the construction of a methanol-powered 5,900 TEU containership, part of a four-unit strong order placed in 2023. Namely, in April this year, the company announced that it had begun building the first vessel, having marked the inaugural block loading. This first newbuild of the series is reportedly the largest container vessel built by the company.

