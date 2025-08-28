Tsuneishi Shipbuilding splashes new dual-fuel methanol boxship in China

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding
August 28, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Tsuneishi Group (Zhoushan) Shipbuilding (TZS), a Chinese manufacturing base of Japan’s major Tsuneishi Shipbuilding, has launched a methanol dual-fuel container vessel for an undisclosed owner.

Courtesy of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding

As disclosed, the 5,900 TEU boxship—said to be the biggest unit of its type to be built by the Group—saw the first light of day on August 27. It is expected to be handed over in February next year.

According to Tsuneishi Shipbuilding, the vessel was engineered based on a “final solution” concept aimed at achieving net-zero carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions through the use of green methanol, which is synthesized from recovered CO2 and hydrogen sourced from renewable energy, or bio-methanol derived from biomass.

As noted, both the main engine of the ship and the onboard generators, including the HiMSEN engine built by South Korea’s HD Hyundai, are able to run on methanol.

What is more, the containership was reportedly fitted with systems compatible with ‘large capacity’ shore power supply, which allows the generators to be shut down while in port. This is projected to further minimize carbon dioxide emissions.

Per Tsuneishi Shipbuilding, the container vessel also features the Group’s proprietary energy-saving technology called the MT-FAST, which was co-developed with MTI Co., part of the NYK Group. The MT-FAST device is described as a solution that enhances propulsion efficiency by around 4% by regulating water flow via multiple fins that were installed in front of the propeller.

To remind, the Japanese shipbuilding player had clinched an order for a series of four methanol-fueled 5,900 TEU boxships back in October 2023. This was the company’s third booking for vessels powered by this sustainable fuel after the KAMSARMAX AEROLINE and TESS66 AEROLINE, as well as the inaugural order for a methanol container carrier.

In the bulk carrier segment, Tsuneishi, which plans to solely focus on dual-fuel vessel production by 2035, has so far bagged multiple orders for ships powered by methanol. Among them is a duo of units booked by Japan’s financial services company ORIX Corporation in July 2024.

As Offshore Energy recently reported, the shipbuilder’s Philippines base, Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (THI), marked an ‘important’ milestone for the company, having launched what it hailed as “the world’s first” methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax bulker.

