TU Delft partners up with Camfil on hydro motion boat

March 17, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

The Technical University Delft (TU Delft) Solar Boat Team in the Netherlands has teamed up with Camfil, a Swedish producer of air filters and clean air products, to provide aerodynamically optimized, custom-made filtration solutions for the hydro motion boat.

The TU Delft Solar Boat Team consists of 21 ambitious students who will go through the process of designing, producing, and finally racing a sustainable boat that runs on green energy.

The boat runs on hydrogen which is ideal for storing green energy and has enormous potential, according to Camfil.

As explained, the goal is to inspire the entire maritime industry by showing what is possible with a hydrogen boat.

Outside the boat

Filters for the air intake of the fuel cell waterproof air intake – a custom CamVane will be installed to capture large amounts of water.

Specifically, the boat will face real-time challenges in the marine environment during the race. It is known that sea salt, water droplets, humidity, and dirt can wreak havoc in a marine environment and threatens the operation. The air filtration systems will protect valuable equipment and people on the boat. Camfil’s filtration system with long-life will help reduce maintenance and protect from corrosive contaminants like supersaturated salt crystals at sub-micron levels while facing strict weight and space restrictions.

“Camfil’s custom solution, CamVane for outside the boat is made of specially designed profiles which can effectively capture the water droplets from the air stream along with corrosion protection,” Kenny Hedlund, Director R&D Europe, Camfil, said.

Inside the boat

Ventilation filter – a custom CamClose and custom CamGT filter will be installed to capture moisture, salt, and particles and to blow in absolutely clean air.

“On the inside, custom-made CamClose will act as a coalescer to catch and drain out any small water droplets that pass by the CamVane. This minimizes the amount of water that reaches the final filter and thereby also the risk that any water will get pushed through the final filter or the final filter sealing to the duct in the long run,” Hedlund added.

Also on the inside of the boat, the company’s air intake panel filter with CamGT media is used; it is described as a high efficiency, incinerable compact filter with a heavy-duty design aimed at achieving great performance in coastal and offshore environments.

”Camfil’s technology and product design specifically befits with our project. The filters are custom-made for the solar boat and fit down to every millimeter that allows us to protect our fuel cell from salt and seawater while sailing,” – Gerard Wiegersma, Engineer, Technical University Delft Solar Boat Team, commented.

This collaboration is expected to help the TU Delft Solar Boat Team inspire and encourage the maritime sector to transit towards green energy. There is still a lot to be gained in this sector and by thinking together with the maritime world and innovating in the field of sustainability, the team wants to contribute to a better and greener future.