Tufton Oceanic joins zero carbon shipping centre, divests three containerships

February 15, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

UK’s investment company Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited has joined the Maersk Mc-Kinney Møller Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping and is continuing to divest containerships as part of its commitment to capital re-allocation.

The company joined the independent not-for-profit research and development centre as a mission ambassador to collaborate on the decarbonisation of the maritime industry.

Additionally, Tufton recently divested three containerships reaching its tenth divestment since late 2020.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Tufton Oceanic reorganizes to seize growth opportunities Posted: about 1 year ago

As disclosed, the divested containerships are Candy and Echidna, which were acquired in January 2021, and Vicuna, acquired back in October 2019.

The first two vessels were divested for a total of $21 million while the third vessel was divested for $18 million.

The company said that the investment manager continues to identify an attractive pipeline of opportunities across a range of the company’s target sectors and expects to redeploy these proceeds promptly.

For Tufton Oceanic, which invests in a diversified portfolio of secondhand commercial sea-going vessels, prospective investments include chemical and product tankers as well as bulkers.

In line with this, on 30 December 2021, the company said it will acquire a product tanker for $30.9 million and a Handysize bulker for $23.6 million.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Tufton Oceanic buys tanker and bulker Posted: about 1 month ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: