Premium
Turkey to continue exploring disputed area in East Mediterranean
Related news
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 9 days ago
Woodmac: Turkey’s Tuna-1 discovery could be transformational
A gas discovery of the scale of Turkey’s Tuna-1 find in the Black Sea, if developed, would be transf...Posted: 9 days ago
-
Posted: 12 days ago
Turkey makes significant gas discovery in Black Sea
Turkey has found significant gas resources in the Black Sea, a discovery which could help the countr...Posted: 12 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Eni boasts successful production test at Mediterranean Sea well
Eni has successfully tested the well drilled on the prospect called Bashrush, in the North El Hammad...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
EuroAsia Interconnector gets green light for converter station in Cyprus
The Republic of Cyprus has recently issued the final building permit for EuroAsia Interconnector bet...Posted: about 1 month ago