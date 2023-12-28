Türkiye-built subsea vessel to get Nekkar crane

December 28, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Nekkar’s subsidiary Techano Oceanlift has secured a contract with a Turkish shipyard worth approximately €6.5 million to deliver an offshore crane to a newbuild subsea IMR/survey vessel.

Source: Nekkar

Techano Oceanlift will supply a 150-tonne knuckle boom crane capable of performing subsea construction and topside lifting operations, equipped with an active heave compensated (AHC) winch with 3,000-meter wire for subsea construction operations.

The crane also features Nekkar subsidiary Intellilift’s control system and motion compensating system.

The company will conduct engineering and project management from its headquarters in Kristiansand, Norway. The crane will be delivered to Sefine Shipyard in Türkiye in 2025.

“Our crane solution is highly flexible and developed to fit the requirements of a purpose-built vessel such as this one. Tapping into Intellilift’s specialist competence to deliver an even more advanced crane solution underlines the combined strength of the Nekkar group when it comes to safe and cost-efficient lifting and load handling solution,” said Øystein Bondevik, Business Development and Sales Director at Techano Oceanlift.

Techano Oceanlift said it had developed a new series of offshore/subsea cranes to meet the increased demand for subsea operations and construction which may be electrified, including the winch – enabling it to deliver regenerated power back to the vessel.

The contract represents the second crane supply agreement that Sefine Shipyard awarded to Techano Oceanlift. The previous contract, worth €4 million, was awarded earlier this year.

“A key purpose of acquiring Techano Oceanlift earlier this year was to re-enter the load-handling and lifting segment, which Nekkar has extensive experience from. This latest contract and the previous award confirm that this was a wise strategic move. We are delighted with the Techano Oceanliftteam and the start they have had as part of the Nekkar family,” said Ole Falk Hansen, CEO of Nekkar.