Two new appointments for OTAQ

September 8, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Underwater tech company OTAQ has appointed two key figures as it eyes to grow turnover to £50 million by 2025.

Chris Hyde steps into the role of chief technical officer having filled the position of chief commercial officer since 2015.

Furthermore, Maurice Coull has joined the marine technology company as chief engineer.

A founding member of OTAQ team, Hyde has over 25 years experience in aquaculture and offshore energy systems and technology.

Chris Hyde, chief technical officer, OTAQ said

“I plan on delivering an enhanced product strategy focussed on aquaculture, primarily targeting, algal bloom analysis, video-based AI technologies, control and data platforms and enhancing our predator deterrent systems.”

Over the last five years, Coull has worked, as engineering manager & technical authority at Fathom Systems.

Prior to this, he ran his own engineering company, Immerse Technologies, for over eight years.

As chief engineer for the Group, Coull will drive product development, primarily with a focus on OTAQ Aquaculture Ltd.

Maurice Coull, Chief Engineer, OTAQ, said: “I am looking forward to starting the next stage of my career with OTAQ, using my ROV, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle and most recently Diving System experience to lead product development. This is a very exciting time to join the company and I am eager to see what lies ahead.”

Phil Newby, chief executive officer, OTAQ, also said:

“With a combined 65 years of industry experience, Chris and Maurice have the expertise and enthusiasm needed to strengthen and support the engineering department with innovative new product development.“