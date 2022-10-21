UAE firm boosting subsea offering with purchase of 2014-built vessel

October 21, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Safeen Offshore, part of AD Ports Group, is acquiring a new support vessel with the aim of enhancing its subsea service capabilities.

The vessel, built in 2014, will operate under the name Safeen Surveyor and will undergo an extensive conversion, including the installation of an integrated dive system to support pipeline repair and maintenance.

Safeen Surveyor is a dynamic positioning system-equipped Vik-Sandvik Design VS460 MKIII subsea service vessel that can accommodate 60 people.

The 75.5-meter-long vessel has a built-in 80-ton active heave compensation (AHC) offshore crane for service in water depths of up to 2,000 meters.

It has worked on projects in the Middle East, providing a range of support services including subsea inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM), and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) works.

“The acquisition of SAFEEN Surveyor is part of our wider expansion strategy to build capacity and enhance the portfolio of services we can offer customers around the world. We see significant potential for growth in the subsea support sector, particularly in inspection, repair and maintenance, and the SAFEEN Surveyor has already performed admirably in these areas,” said Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO – Maritime Cluster and Safeen Group, AD Ports Group.

“The maritime services sector is extremely dynamic in the MENA region, and we believe we have a compelling proposition supported by the most advanced infrastructure and fleet.”

As reported in June, AD Ports Group and Abu Dhabi-based National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) joined forces to form SAFEEN Surveys and Subsea Services.

The new joint venture will offer trenching, dredging support, and offshore survey capabilities, as well as a portfolio of integrated subsea services, such as commercial diving, ROVs and unmanned inspection vessels.