Home Subsea New UAE joint venture to provide subsea and survey services

June 16, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Abu Dhabi-based National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) and AD Ports Group have joined forces to form SAFEEN Surveys and Subsea Services, a new joint venture dedicated to providing surveys, trenching and dredging support services.

SAFEEN Surveys and Subsea Services will offer a range of trenching, dredging support, and offshore survey capabilities, as well as a portfolio of integrated subsea services, such as commercial diving, remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and unmanned inspection vessels.

In addition, the joint venture partners stated that they will also provide customers with customized solutions for offshore operations in the oil & gas and renewable energy sectors.

The new entity will deliver the services in the United Arab Emirates, across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and in selected international markets.

NMDC recently announced its commitment to the offshore wind and green hydrogen sectors in the UAE.

Namely, the National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), NMDC’s wholly-owned subsidiary, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Masdar in May to collaborate on offshore wind and green hydrogen project development in the Emirates.

The two companies will initially focus on collaboration in offshore wind, but will also extend their efforts to cover other sectors, including green hydrogen production and battery storage technologies. 

