UAE firm to convert multi-carrying vessel into cable-layer

February 22, 2023, by Adnan Memija

UAE-headquartered P&O Maritime Logistics has unveiled plans to convert one of its multi-carrying vessels (MCVs) into a cable-laying vessel (CLV) that would be used to connect offshore wind farms with the mainland.

P&O Maritime Logistics

The CLV will feature an ultra-shallow draft, engineering grounding capability, and a 4,000-tonne cable load capacity.

Powered by alternative energy, it will be the first of its kind within the company’s fast-expanding portfolio of specialised offshore products and services.

Source: P&O Maritime Logistics

Set to start operations in the third quarter of 2024, the conversion aligns with P&O Maritime Logistics’ commitment to decarbonising the industry by progressively moving towards zero-carbon operations.

To achieve this, the company’s newly converted vessel will be equipped with a battery system, as well as a low-fuel consumption propulsion layout for green methanol fuel.

“The conversion of our vessel is a real step change. It means, apart from expanding our existing services and products into a more specialised offering, that we can also make a positive contribution to the decarbonisation of our industry”, said Martin Helweg, CEO of P&O Maritime Logistics.

“One way of doing this is by using alternative energy to power the converted vessel. The other important contribution is that the Cable Laying Vessel will predominately support the construction, development, and maintenance of existing and prospective wind farms. Lastly, and by repurposing an existing vessel, we are able to extend the lifetime of this particular product quite significantly to keep up with the increasing demand in the sector.”