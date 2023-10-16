UK organizations strengthen marine energy ties

October 16, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

Marine Energy Wales and UK Marine Energy Council (MEC) have signed a memorandum of understanding, outlining and enhancing their collaborative efforts to support the marine industry in Wales and the wider UK.

Marine Energy Wales and UK Marine Energy Council to enhance collaboration for marine energy (Courtesy of Marine Energy Wales)

Both organizations are committed to realizing Wales and the wider UK’s potential and supporting marine energy, playing a key role in a secure, cost-effective transition to net zero.

The recently signed agreement is expected to help recognize opportunities for mutual support and areas of collaboration, particularly around tidal stream and wave energy development.

According to the organizations, they have pledged to work together to build the case for the deployment of renewables in Wales and the UK by working to influence stakeholders and remove or reduce barriers for developers, and support the growth of a healthy supply chain which can support all renewable energy activities.

Also, they will collaborate on staging events that raise the profile of and attract investment to Wales, encouraging business development, political engagement and networking, and engage to support an enabling policy environment.

Tom Hill, program manager at Marine Energy Wales, said: “We have worked alongside the UK MEC for many years and appreciate the immense efforts they put in to ensure the political landscape is fit for the marine renewables sector.

“This agreement cements our relationship and will ensure both organizations continue to operate with maximum impact and aligned messaging.”

Richard Arnold, policy director at UK MEC, added: “Wales has tremendous marine energy potential. The right policy environment will help harness this potential, create green jobs and supply chains, and position Wales to export its technology and expertise around the world.

“Collaboration between industry and the UK and Welsh governments will be key in delivering Wales’ 6GW of marine energy capacity and net zero ambitions. Marine Energy Wales has been at the forefront of these efforts, and I look forward working together to expediate deployment of marine energy technologies.”

Marine Energy Wales brings together technology developers, the supply chain, academia, and the public sector to establish Wales as a global leader in sustainable marine energy generation, making a significant contribution to a low carbon economy.

It is an initiative set up and managed by Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum, a community interest company aiming to inspire, collaborate and deliver solutions for coastal communities. Its vision is to secure sustainable coasts and oceans for future generations.

The program of Marine Energy Wales is in part directly funded by the Welsh government in support of its policy objectives for the offshore renewable industry in Wales, and by its own member organizations.

The UK MEC is the trade association and representative body for the UK’s tidal stream and wave energy industries. Established in 2018, the organization is committed to realizing the potential of tidal stream and wave energy, to support a secure, cost-effective transition to net zero, and make the UK attractive to renewable investors.

The UK MEC has played a key role in influencing the external policy environment and proactively defending the interests of tidal stream and wave energy. This includes securing the ringfence for tidal stream in the UK’s last renewable auction, improving the policy environment for both tidal and wave energy, and building a collaborative and innovative environment that makes the UK a world-leader in ocean energy.