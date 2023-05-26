UK’s first HVDC cable factory granted another approval

May 26, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-based XLCC has secured detailed planning approval to build what is said to be the UK’s first HVDC cable factory, located in North Ayrshire, Scotland.

North Ayrshire Council Planning Committee granted full planning permission for XLCC’s HVDC subsea cable manufacturing operations in Hunterston, Scotland.

According to the company, the decision paves the way for construction to commence and follows outline planning permission granted last year.

Work on the site is set to start in early 2024, with cable production slated for 2026.

The first order is for four 3,800-kilometer-long cables for the Xlinks Morocco-UK power project, while additional Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) have been secured for domestic projects.

By 2025, the facility is expected to support 900 jobs in the area, with thousands more in the wider supply chain.

“To deliver the energy transition and achieve net zero, the improved global transmission of electricity is critical. Put simply, there can be no transition without transmission. As demand for HVDC cables continues to boom, we are excited to bring such a significant project to an area with a proud industrial pedigree,” said XLCC CEO Ian Douglas.

“We thank the local community and North Ayrshire Council for their constructive engagement and support during the process, and we look forward to working with them and other local partners to ensure the factory delivers maximum benefits to Hunterston and the wider region.”

The announcement comes shortly after XLCC completed model testing on its new cable laying vessel (CLV) which will be deployed in the renewable energy sector.

The vessel, announced in March 2022, will be delivered in the first half of 2025 and is set to support the Morocco-UK power project.