New UK cable layer to run on methanol once delivered in 2025

May 17, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-based HVDC cable company XLCC has completed model testing on its new cable laying vessel (CLV) that was announced last year and which will be deployed in the renewable energy sector.

Source: XLCC

The vessel will feature battery energy storage systems and shore power to reduce fuel consumption and has been designed with methanol as a fuel once operational.

According to XLCC, the week of testing in the Netherlands highlights the vessel’s efficiency levels.

The CLV, announced in March 2022, will be delivered in the first half of 2025 and is set to support the Morocco-UK power project.

“We welcome the news that the CLV has completed model testing. This is an important milestone for us, and it shows our commitment to the project at hand,” said Alan Mathers, Project Director of XLCC.

“We want to build something the industry has not yet seen before, to innovate efficiently through the waters of sustainable energy supply and to be on the front foot of our industry. We believe this vessel puts us a step closer to that goal.”

The vessel was designed by Salt Ship Design, while SeaTec was appointed to develop the initial statement of requirements and has continued to support XLCC through concept design and model testing.

“We are very happy to report the XLCC CLV underwent successful model testing. This is always a crucial point in designing a ship of this kind,” said Tor Henning Vestbøstad, Sales Director of Salt Ship Design.

“Considering the cost and rigorous testing the vessel must come under, it is exceptional to see XLCC undertake this and highlights the progress the company is making in its goal of providing crucial energy supply to the UK grid.”

This news follows the appointment of XLCC CEO Ian Douglas and cable factory director Georgios Eleftheriadis.