Home Green Marine First LNG-fueled PCTC delivered to AD Ports’ Noatum Maritime

Vessels
March 24, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Noatum Maritime, part of the maritime & shipping arm of the UAE-based terminal operator AD Ports Group, has welcomed the first LNG-powered pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) to its fleet.

Courtesy of AD Ports

The naming ceremony for the 7,000 CEU PCTC UGR Al Samha was held on March 20 at Yantai Port ahead of the vessel’s maiden voyage.

According to AD Ports, UGR Al Samha boasts 12 decks covering a total area of 59, 331 square meters and is set to be deployed mostly on routes within the Middle East, Asia, and the Mediterranean, with the aim of connecting global hubs and enhancing vehicle logistics and high and heavy cargo transportation in a sustainable manner.

As understood, the PCTC will be utilized by United Global Ro-Ro, the recently formed joint venture (JV) in which Noatum Maritime owns a 60% stake and Turkiye’s logistics and port services provider Erkport holds the remaining 40% stake.

This JV aims to connect key ports in the automotive industry and provide an integrated product for global automobile movement, along with high and heavy transportation. In parallel, it plans to develop and integrate regional feeder networks catering to diverse markets, and enhance the accessibility and reach of the Ro-Ro liner services across Europe, the Mediterranean Sea, South Africa, the Arabian Gulf, and Asia, connecting regional and international hubs.

Noatum Maritime and Erkport intend to jointly deploy container ro-ro (ConRo), PCTC, and ro-ro vessels upon the commencement of operations. In total, the JV will start with 11 vessels deployed on five services. 

Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO – Maritime & Shipping Cluster – AD Ports Group, said: “The incorporation of UGR Al Samha, the LNG-powered PCTC vessel into our United Global Ro-Ro fleet marks a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainable shipping and operational excellence.

“By leveraging cleaner fuel technology, we are not only reducing our environmental footprint but also ensuring compliance with global regulations and enhancing value for our customers. This addition underscores our dedication to driving innovation and supporting the transition towards a greener maritime industry.”

