United Heavy Lift boosts fleet with new eco ship

December 13, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Germany’s multipurpose shipping company United Heavy Lift GmbH (UHL) has taken delivery of MV UHL Fighter, the sixteenth unit in a series of seventeen F900 Eco-Lifters newbuilds.

Photo: UHL

The delivery took place at the Hudong shipyard in Shanghai, China, on 11 December.

“We affirm our company’s commitment to contributing to an eco-friendly shipping industry by investing in fuel-efficient tonnage. We took delivery of seven identical F900 newbuildings in 2021 and are looking forward to complementing our fleet with a final F900 newbuilding in early 2022,” Lars Bonnesen, managing director of UHL, commented.

The final F900 Eco-Lifter newbuilding, MV UHL Felicity, is planned to be delivered to UHL in or around March 2022.

Once the newbuilding program is completed, UHL will have a fleet of seventeen F900 Eco-Lifter vessels that have been described as “the most fuel-efficient” heavy lift vessels in service.

“The carbon footprint of the F900 class is 30-50% less compared to the existing heavy lift fleet in the market,” Bonnesen explained.

“The new vessels offer superior intake and crane capacity to cater to the needs of a wide range of industry clients and cargos.”

The vessels’ weather deck encompasses 2,990 square meters.

MV UHL Fighter will start her maiden voyage towards Europe with container cargo. It is expected to arrive in Hamburg, Germany in February 2022.

“We would like to thank CSSC Leasing, China, for their great support in securing the F 900 vessels in a fourteen-year time charter to UHL,” Bonnesen noted.

“We are well prepared for the next big step in our company’s exciting journey.”