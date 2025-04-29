Back to overview
Utility and Hanwha target hydrogen production from wastewater biogas

April 29, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

U.S.-based hydrogen company Utility Global and Hanwha Corporation E&C Division, the signature construction company of South Korea’s Hanwha Group, have agreed to collaborate on clean hydrogen production using biogas from wastewater treatment facilities.

Specifically, the two companies partnered to carry out a preliminary front-end engineering and design (pre-FEED) study for the deployment of Utility Global’s proprietary H2Gen system at wastewater treatment plants in South Korea.

As disclosed, Utility and Hanwha will assess the technical and economic feasibility of building a hydrogen production plant that utilizes biogas generated from wastewater treatment facilities as a feedstock for the H2Gen system. The hydrogen produced will reportedly be used in South Korea’s hydrogen-powered mobility sector and other clean energy applications.

It is understood that H2Gen technology harnesses energy from diluted, low-value industrial off-gases and various biogases to produce high-purity, low-to-negative carbon intensity hydrogen from water, without electricity. According to Utility, H2Gen systems are “operationally flexible and integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, enabling practical, cost-effective decarbonization.” The U.S.-based company claimed that H2Gen also produces a high-concentration CO2 stream, “simplifying and reducing the cost of carbon capture.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Parker Meeks, CEO of Utility, stated: “We are very pleased to enter into this agreement with Hanwha. This partnership represents a strategic advancement in the global expansion of our H2Gen system and marks a meaningful step toward supporting the worldwide goal of producing clean hydrogen in an economic and sustainable way. South Korea already has a well-established hydrogen mobility market and is a country with significant growth potential.”

Vladimir Novak, Chief Commercial Officer of Utility, remarked: “This agreement is a key milestone in the commercialization of our H2Gen system and signifies an entry for Utility into one of the world’s largest hydrogen mobility markets. We plan to expand across the U.S., Asia, and Europe, providing cost-effective and clean hydrogen for transport and other energy applications.”

Joon Myoung Lee, Head of Hanwha Corporation E&C Division’s Infrastructure Business Unit, said: “We believe that hydrogen production using biogas is a highly attractive solution in terms of aligning with the country’s eco-friendly energy policy and efficient resource utilization. This partnership with Utility is expected to positively contribute to our journey toward becoming a green infrastructure developer.”

