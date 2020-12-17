Van Oord orders next-gen green cable-laying vessel

December 17, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

Van Oord has placed an order with VARD for a next-generation green cable-laying vessel for the offshore wind sector.

According to Van Oord, the vessel will be fully operational in 2023 and the investment is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its position in the offshore wind market.

Source: Van Oord

Apart from the possibility to run on biofuel, this 130m hybrid vessel has future fuel-ready engines with built-in flexibility to anticipate e-fuels, the Dutch company said.

It will have a large battery pack, a shore supply connection and an energy management system, which are expected to reduce CO2, NOx and SOx emissions.

The new DP2 vessel will be equipped with a below-deck cable carousel and a second carousel on deck, with a total cable-carrying capacity of 8,000t.

“Van Oord is committed to reducing CO2 emissions to become carbon-neutral by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement. This investment emphasises our commitment to net-zero emissions,” said Pieter van Oord, CEO of Van Oord.

The new vessel will be Van Oord’s second cable-laying vessel in addition to the Nexus.