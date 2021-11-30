Vattenfall brings Fugro to Aberdeen Bay offshore wind farm

November 30, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Vattenfall has awarded Fugro with a contract to carry out a geoscience survey and subsequent data processing and reporting for a proposed pipeline route between Vattenfall’s European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC) and Aberdeen Port.

Source: Fugro

The route starts at the 93.2 MW offshore wind project, with KP0 located at the proposed landfall in Nigg Bay, and ends at wind turbine generator (WTG) B06 at KP12.4.

The geoscience survey shall provide seabed bathymetry, sub-bottom data, side-scan sonar imagery and magnetometer readings, as well as geotechnical/environmental data.

Fugro Pioneer will be carrying out 24-hour operations, while nearshore vessel Valkyrie will be working on a 12-hour basis, focused mostly during daylight.

Survey operations, including mobilization and calibrations, are expected to be carried out from mid-December 2021 until mid-February 2022.

Fugro Pioneer is currently scheduled for work between 20 December until 17 January and Valkyrie for the period from 31 December until 16 February, weather dependant.

EOWDC, also known as Aberdeen Bay offshore wind farm, features 11 8.8 MW Vestas turbines. The project started producing electricity in July 2018.