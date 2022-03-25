VDL AEC Maritime to equip Seatrade Groningen ship pair with scrubbers

March 25, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Dutch scrubber technology company VDL AEC Maritime has received an order for the delivery of two retrofit scrubber systems to compatriot shipping company Seatrade Groningen BV.

Photo: VDL

As informed, the two SOx-scrubber systems will be delivered and installed before the end of 2022.

“This deal is very important for us. We are very excited with our new client Seatrade Groningen and we are looking forward to a great cooperation. For us, this is another milestone and thanks to optimization of our supply chain and a … strategic inventory policy we are able to reduce lead times for Seatrade, despite worldwide material shortages, in order to deliver quickly,” Joost Wijdeveld, VDL AEC Maritime, commented.

Seatrade Seatrade specializes in refrigerated shipping and logistics. The globally established group of companies has its head office in Curacao and comprises a worldwide network of offices. Seatrade Groningen BV is a ship manager for container vessels, tankers, bulkers, reefers and juice carriers, located in Groningen.

The Dutch company VDL AEC Maritime offers scrubbing technology and is based in Eindhoven. It now offers SOx-scrubber systems for shipping companies and has installed almost 100 systems across numerous vessel types & sizes.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: