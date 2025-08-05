Calcasieu Pass LNG facility; Source: Venture Global LNG
Venture Global's LNG project gets go-ahead for export expansion

Venture Global’s LNG project gets go-ahead for export expansion

Authorities & Government
August 5, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

U.S.-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project developer Venture Global has received authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to increase the export capacity to non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) countries from its project under development in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

According to the U.S. player, the uprate approval increases the permitted peak liquefaction capacity at its Calcasieu Pass facility from 12 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 12.4 mtpa. DOE believes this could translate into exporting approximately five additional cargoes per year from the project.

“Venture Global thanks its regulators, including DOE, for their efforts in prioritizing and streamlining approvals for critical energy infrastructure projects. These multibillion dollar investments will be key as the United States strengthens global energy security and increases energy trade with our partners around the world,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel.

After producing its first LNG in 2022, Calcasieu Pass, which is the U.S. player’s first project, began commercial operations in April 2025.

The company’s second facility, Plaquemines LNG, began LNG production in December 2024. Three months later, the U.S. player presented its $18 billion plan to expand the plant’s previously envisaged capacity of 27 mtpa to over 45 mtpa by adding 24 trains.

Venture Global reached a final investment decision (FID) and closed the project financing for the first phase of its third export project, CP2 LNG, last month.

This was followed by Worley receiving full notice to proceed with its assignment on the first phase of the project under its reimbursable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract with the U.S. LNG player.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, natural gas production and exports from the country are at record highs, averaging 105.9 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) and 14.6 Bcf/d in 2025, respectively. DOE believes U.S. LNG exports are on track to double by the decade’s end once all export projects under construction are completed.

