Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Worley in the clear to bring first chapter of Venture Global’s $28 billion LNG project to life

Worley in the clear to bring first chapter of Venture Global’s $28 billion LNG project to life

Business Developments & Projects
July 30, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

With the go-ahead in hand, Australia’s engineering company Worley is all set to embark on the full scope of work related to a multibillion-dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in Louisiana, which represents the third such facility Venture Global, an American producer of LNG sourced from North American basins, has set its cap on building in the United States over the past five years.

Rendering of the CP2 LNG facility; Source: Venture Global via LinkedIn

conditional approval to export LNG to non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) countries from the CP2 LNG project was followed by the launch of site work and the initiation of full mobilization at the development for which Venture Global took a final investment decision (FID) on July 28 and closed the project financing.

Related Article

As CP2 is expected to bring more LNG supply to the global market in 2027, Worley has received full notice to proceed with its assignment on the first phase of the project under its reimbursable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract with the U.S. LNG player. The work is being led by the firm’s Houston and Reading offices and supported by its GID team.

The Australian company has been providing EPC planning services under a limited notice to proceed in the past. The firm’s team also recently mobilized to the site. This $28 billion LNG terminal is located on an approximately 1,150-acre site alongside the Calcasieu Ship Channel in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Related Article

The CP2 LNG export facility is expected to generate more than $4 billion in local property taxes during its operation and thousands of new jobs in Louisiana. The proposed CP Express pipeline, which will originate in Jasper and Newton County, Texas, will end at the LNG project, where it will feed natural gas to the LNG facility.

Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer at Worley, commented: “We are pleased that Venture Global has reached this significant milestone. CP2 is a strategically important project to global energy supply and security, and we are proud to be working with Venture Global as their project delivery partner.

“Our engagement on this opportunity further affirms our capabilities and deep expertise in delivering complex, large-scale projects.”

Related Article

Worley has been a busy bee lately, as illustrated by new contracts, including a deal to breathe life into the next phase of an LNG terminal in Germany with Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET) and the final engineering works on Glenfarne’s Alaska LNG export project.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞 ⤵️

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟏!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles