Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Venture Global okays third LNG project backed by $15B financing

Venture Global okays third LNG project backed by $15B financing

Business & Finance
July 29, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

U.S. energy player Venture Global has taken a final investment decision (FID) and closed the project financing for the first phase of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in Louisiana, United States.

Rendering of the CP2 LNG facility; Source: Venture Global via LinkedIn

According to Venture Global, the FID, in combination with the $15.1 billion project financing for Phase 1 of CP2 LNG, represents the formal launch of its third LNG project. The firm believes the project will make it the largest exporter of U.S. LNG.

The financing, which covers the associated CP Express Pipeline, is described by Venture Global as the largest standalone project financing ever, and the second largest project financing after the combined financings of its Plaquemines LNG facility. 

The transaction garnered what the company says is “enormous” interest from leading global banks, signaling demand for U.S. LNG investment in the country, and in Europe and Asia. This resulted in over $34 billion of commitments, requiring no outside equity investment.

The lender group comprises players such as Bank of America, Barclays, CIBC, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Intesa, J.P. Morgan, Santander, Scotiabank, and Wells Fargo, among others.

“We are extremely proud to have taken FID on our third greenfield project in under 6 years with over $80 billion in capital markets transactions executed to date,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. “Our significant early investments and work on the project make CP2 the most advanced project at FID to date. This project, fully owned by Venture Global and our shareholders, is expected to deliver reliable American LNG to the world beginning in 2027.”

CP2 site work progress

WATCH VIDEO

Boasting a peak capacity of 28 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), the CP2 LNG terminal is envisaged to have 36 liquefaction trains, configured in 18 blocks, each with a 0.626 mtpa capacity. Venture Global is targeting its first LNG exports in Q3 2027. 

The CP Express pipeline is set to originate in Jasper and Newton County, Texas, before it ends at the LNG project in Cameron Parish, where it will feed natural gas to the proposed LNG facility.

The project’s Phase 1 has contracted long-term sales and purchase agreements (SPAs) with various customers, including Italy’s Eni, Malaysia’s Petronas, and Germany’s SEFE.

Related Article

In mid-June, Worley said it was nearing the start of work at the facility. Shortly before that, the start of site work was announced, when full mobilization to the project location for Phase 1 commenced.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞 ⤵️

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟏!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles