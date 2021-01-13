Verhagen stepping down as Fugro CFO

January 13, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Netherlands-based Fugro has informed that its chief financial officer (CFO) Paul Verhagen has decided to leave the company.

Verhagen joined Fugro as CFO and also member of the board of management in 2014.

He will step down after the annual meeting of shareholders on 22 April 2021.

He is up for nomination to become CFO and member of the management board at ASM International NV.

“I have truly enjoyed my time at Fugro. Although market circumstances have been challenging during most of that period, we have been able to transform the company and I am proud to have been part of this journey. I have every confidence in the future success of Fugro, supporting the energy transition, climate change adaptation and sustainable infrastructure development,” Verhagen said.

As a result, Fugro’s supervisory board has initiated the process for the succession of Paul Verhagen.