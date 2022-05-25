Vertom taps Econowind for wind-assisted propulsion on multiple vessels by year-end

May 25, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

The Netherlands-based wind propulsion solutions provider Econowind and compatriot shipping company Vertom have teamed up to install wind-assist VentoFoil units on multiple vessels by the end of 2022.

As part of the first fleet order for Econowind, the VentoFoil units – the next generation of VentiFoils – will be retrofitted on the general cargo vessels MV Progress and MV Perfect owned by Vertom.

MV Perfect. Courtesy of Vertom

In these next-generation VentoFoil units the suction method has been upgraded, which results in limiting the number of moving parts, Econowind explained.

The VentiFoil is a wing-shaped element using innovations in aerodynamics to create high propelling force relative to its size. Smart suction is integrated into the wing, resulting in double the force of the Ventifoil, while reefing when needed.

The order follows the earlier contract for the retrofit of two VentiFoils on the MV Anna, which will be installed in June this year.

According to Vertom, the decision to invest in the VentoFoils was made after considering the following variables:

EEXI, Carbon Intensity Index for existing ships;

CII, CO2 per nautical mile in operation; and

EEOI, emission per cargo.

Rolf van Leeuwen, senior technical superintendent of Vertom, said that installing the VentiFoils is a big step forward in reducing CO2 emissions and fuel consumption for the company’s current fleet.

“It is, along with our upcoming newbuilding program, a good step towards reducing our carbon footprint.”

Frank Nieuwenhuis, CEO of Econowind, added: “We are delighted to add Vertom to our customer base and to make this next step in making shipping more sustainable together. The more installations we can retrofit, the more data we can attain and learn from. This provides us with solid proof of how wind assisted ship propulsion is reducing emissions per nautical mile and improving vessels’ EEXI / EEDI. This also serves as a justification for the investment; the costs of systems can be covered by the savings.”

