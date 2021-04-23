Video: Damen launches BC Ferries’ final hybrid-electric ship

April 23, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Canadian ferry operator BC Ferries has marked Earth Day on 22 April with the launch of its sixth battery electric- hybrid Island-class ferry.

This embedded content is only visible after accepting cookies. Change your preferences

The vessel entered the water early Wednesday morning at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania.

The yet-to-be named ship is the last in a series of six Island-class vessels joining the company’s fleet. When in operation, it will be one of two Island-class vessels assigned to the Nanaimo Harbour – Gabriola Island route.

Work will continue on the new ship until scheduled sea trials in August.

Following successful sea trials, the vessel will be delivered to Point Hope Maritime in Victoria in late 2021 for final preparations. Two-ship service is scheduled to begin on the Nanaimo Harbour – Gabriola Island route in 2022, replacing the Quinsam.

“We are excited to reach this milestone in our Island Class project,” Captain Jamie Marshall, BC Ferries’ Vice President, Shipbuilding and Innovation, commented.

“The launch of the sixth and final vessel in the series propels BC Ferries closer to reaching its goal to be efficient and environmentally responsible throughout the system.”

Image Courtesy: BC Ferries

The Island class is a hybrid diesel-electric ferry with a number of key features that support BC Ferries’ Clean Futures Plan. Once electric charging technology can be installed at BC Ferries’ terminals, these new ships will be configured to operate as all battery-electric ferries, using clean renewable hydroelectric energy.

Island Class ferries have the capacity to carry at least 47 vehicles and up to 400 passengers and crew, and allow for fleet redeployments and retirements of existing diesel-fuelled vessels.

BC Ferries deployed the first two Island-class vessels on the Powell River – Texada Island route and the Port McNeill – Alert Bay – Sointula Island route in mid-2020. The third and fourth new ships will provide two-ship service on the Campbell River – Quadra Island route in 2022.

The fifth Island-class ferry launched in February and, together with the sixth unit, will provide two-ship service on the Nanaimo Harbour – Gabriola Island route in 2022.