VIDEO: Vertom launches 3rd methanol/hydrogen-ready electric bulker

July 6, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Dutch short sea shipping company Vertom Group has launched the third dry bulk vessel built by compatriot Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, MV Vertom Tomma.

Vertom Tomma

As disclosed, the launching and christening ceremony took place on 5 July. The firm held a keel-laying ceremony for the bulk carrier in September 2022.

The vessel, built by Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, is the third dry cargo vessel in a series of ten vessels being built at the shipyard in Kampen.

The MV Vertom Tomma is part of the Labrax-7000 series. They have a length of 118.60m meters a width of 14.30 meters and a full-box cargo hold of 329,700 cuft (7,280 dwt)

The diesel-electric propulsion system on board the MV Vertom Tomma, in combination with the advanced power-management system, could minimize energy losses, reduce overall fuel consumption and reduce CO2 emissions, the comoany noted. Furthermore, this modular propulsion concept is designed to be ready for future developments, by means of the ability to make the vessels’ propulsion methanol-electric or hydrogen-electric and to further reduce carbon emissions.

“We are proud of our third newbuild vessel, the MV Vertom Tomma, whose christening and launching took place today. Sister ships MV Vertom Patty and MV Vertom Cyta are already operational and we are excited about the performance and results we are seeing so far. Moreover, we are very satisfied with the good cooperation between Thecla Bodewes Shipyards and Vertom,” Arjan de Jong, CEO of Vertom Group said.

The MV Vertom Tomma will be commissioned in Kampen in the coming weeks, followed by sea trials in the North Sea. Delivery of the MV Vertom Tomma is scheduled for September of this year.

To remind, the first vessel of the series, Vertom Patty, was launched on 23 September 2022. The sea trials in the North Sea took place in December 2022, after which the ship was delivered to the company.

Meanwhile, the second ship in this class, Vertom Cyta, was launched and christened in February this year. In the same month, the Dutch firm booked two more diesel-electric dry cargo vessels of LABRAX class at compatriot shipyard Thecla Bodewes Shipyards.