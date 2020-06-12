Viking’s newest cruise ship floated out in Italy

Viking Venus, the seventh ocean cruise ship being built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri for the shipowner Viking, was floated out at the shipyard in Ancona on 11 June 2020.

Image Courtesy: Fincantieri

Interior fittings will now begin, leading the vessel to its delivery, scheduled for 2021.

The newbuilding will be placed in the small cruise ship segment. As its sister ships, it will have a gross tonnage of about 47,800 tonnes and 465 cabins with accommodation for 930 passengers.

In March 2019, Fincantieri’s Ancona shipyard held a steel cutting ceremony for Viking Venus.

As explained, the Viking units are all built according to the latest navigation regulations and equipped with newest safety systems, including the “Safe return to port”. The ships also feature energy-efficient engines, optimized hydrodynamics and hull thereby reducing consumption, as well as systems that minimise pollution produced by exhaust gases, meeting the strictest environmental regulations.

Back in 2012, Fincantieri started its partnership with Viking, which was entering the ocean cruise market as a startup. Today, the cooperation — which first began with an order for two ships — has reached a total of 20 units, including the order awarded to Vard for two expedition cruise ships and the options.

The first of the series, Viking Star, was built at the shipyard in Marghera and delivered in 2015. The other units, Viking Sea, Viking Sky, Viking Sun, and Viking Orion, were handed over in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and built at the Ancona yard. Another vessel. Viking Jupiter, joined the shipowner’s fleet in February 2019. The remaining ten units, with options included, will take to the sea from the group’s Italian yards between 2021 and 2027.