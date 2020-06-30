Voith propellers for new Østensjø offshore wind vessels

Voith has received an order to deliver eight electric Voith Schneider Propellers (eVSP) to Østensjø for four new offshore wind supply vessels.

According to Voith, with this new type of gearless propeller, the permanent-magnet synchronous motor is directly integrated into the VSP. The drive system combines the technology of the VSP with the Voith Inline Thruster (VIT).

The VSP is said to allow the reduction of the rolling motions of the vessel by up to 70%, both when it is moving and when stationary at the wind turbine.

In October 2019, Østensjø Rederi signed a letter of intent for the construction of two commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) and two service operations vessels (SOVs).

The Spanish Gondan Shipbuilders started the construction of the two CSOVs in April. They are set to be delivered in 2022 and the first CSOV will service the BARD 1 offshore wind farm in Germany.