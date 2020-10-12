Wallenius Marine AB joins International Windship Association
Swedish-based Wallenius Marine AB has become a member of the International Windship Association (IWSA), the not-for-profit organization promoting and facilitating the uptake of wind propulsion for commercial shipping.
The move comes on the heels of the company’s unveiling of the newly designed wind-powered vessel, the Oceanbird.
In line with the design, the 200m long, 32,000t car carrier, with a capacity to carry 7,000 vehicles, will be fitted with retractable 80m high wings.
The vessel is designed with an average speed of 10 knots under sail power alone and on favourable routes will reduce emissions by up to 90%.
Wallenius Marine Vice President, Per Tunell, said “we are really excited by the development of wind solutions in general, and of course our pioneering Oceanbird design in particular. We see the application of direct wind propulsion as a key solution to the industry decarbonisation challenges. Therefore, it is only natural for us to join the International Windship Association in its drive to further develop the sector. “
“The industry is looking for decarbonisation solutions that are credible and available now or in the next couple of years, and wind propulsion delivers that,” Gavin Allwright, IWSA Secretary-General, said.
“We look forward to working with the Wallenius Marine team to further the uptake of 21st century wind propulsion solutions across the fleet.’“
There are several solutions on the market that have been commercialized or are in an advanced stage of research and development such as rotor sails, rigid or soft sails to ventilated foil systems, and kites.
According to IWSA, retrofit wind-assist solutions can deliver 5-20% of the power requirement, and thus the savings in fuel, with the potential to reach 30%. An optimised newbuild vessel has an even greater potential for savings because wind can be used as the primary source of propulsion.
The association estimates that there will be 40 ships with wind propulsion installed by the end of 2022.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 26 days agoPremium
Introducing Oceanbird, a wind-driven PCTC
Sweden-based Wallenius Marine is working on the development of a revolutionary ship design, which pr...Posted: 26 days ago
-
Posted: 14 hours ago
Høglund Marine acquires two-thirds stake in Vindskip
Norway-based marine technology provider Høglund Marine Solutions has taken a two-thirds stake in Vin...Posted: 14 hours ago
-
Posted: 4 months ago
K Line joins IWSA as it explores the power of kites and wind propulsion
Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has become a member of the International Wi...Posted: 4 months ago
-
Posted: 3 months agoPremium
- long read
Go(ne)ing with the wind: 40 ships to have wind propulsion installed by the end of 2022
Wind-assisted ship propulsion has immense potential for achieving fuel savings and cutting emissions...Posted: 3 months ago