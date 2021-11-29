Wallenius Wilhelmsen elects new CEO

November 29, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Oslo-headquartered shipping company Wallenius Wilhelmsen has named Lasse Kristoffersen as the new chief executive officer (CEO).

Lasse Kristoffersen (Source: Wallenius Wilhelmsen)

According to the company, Kristoffersen will start in his new role no later than 1 June 2022.

Before joining Wallenius Wilhelmsen, Kristoffersen has held the role of president and CEO in the shipping company Torvald Klaveness since 2011.

Before Klaveness, he spent eleven years working with the classification society Det Norske Veritas (DNV).

“I look forward to joining Wallenius Wilhelmsen and becoming part of its excellent team. I am impressed by the global impact the company has and see exciting opportunities for the company in the years to come”, said Kristoffersen.

“In a world that is decarbonising and digitalising, Wallenius Wilhelmsen is well-positioned to continue creating new and sustainable solutions”.

Kristoffersen will be succeeding the current CFO Torbjørn Wist, who assumed the role of acting CEO in March 2021.

“Torbjørn will be an important partner for the new CEO and ensure continuity in the company’s direction. With the strong quarterly results, Wallenius Wilhelmsen is well-positioned for the future”, concludes Rune Bjerke, chair of the Board.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen specialises in RoRo shipping and vehicle logistics, transporting cars, trucks, rolling equipment and breakbulk around the world.

Recently, the company revealed that its fourth HERO vessel Nabucco started its journey towards Europe and is expected to reach Belgium at the beginning of December.