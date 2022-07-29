Wan Hai Lines completes takeover of all twelve 2,038 TEU eco-friendly boxships

July 29, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Taiwanese container shipping company Wan Hai Lines has taken delivery of the twelfth and final 2,038 TEU environmentally-friendly containership.

As informed, the delivery ceremony took place at Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard on 28 July. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a physical ceremony was replaced by an online one.

Photo: Wan Hai Lines

WAN HAI 296 is the last vessel in a series of 2,038 TEU containerships built by China Shipbuilding Trading Co. and Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard Co. The agreement for the purchase of twelve vessels was signed in 2018.

The containerships feature 175 meters in length, with a deadweight capacity of 23,802 mt. They will be able to achieve a maximum cruising speed of 20.66 nautical miles.

According to Wan Hai Lines, the design of the 2,038 TEU series takes energy efficiency and environmentally-friendly aspect into account.

Moreover, all the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations by international classification societies.

The newbuildings are part of Wan Hai Lines efforts to ensure their continuous pursuit of fleet upgrades in order to meet future zero-emission shipping challenges.

In June last year, the company ordered twelve 3,055 TEU container vessels at Nihon Shipyard, a joint venture between Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU) and Imabari Shipbuilding. The newbuilds are scheduled to start delivery in late July 2023.