Wärtsilä, DNV partner with Anglo-Eastern on vessel compliance reporting

May 3, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Finnish technology company Wärtsilä and DNV’s industry cloud platform Veracity have entered into a partnership with Anglo-Eastern to work on vessel compliance reporting.

Wärtsilä

As informed, the companies plan to integrate Wärtsilä’s Fleet Optimisation Solution (FOS) and Veracity. . With the integration, Wärtsilä will send real-time operational data with customer consent to Veracity, where it is quality assured and made ready for DNV’s verification services, making emissions compliance reporting more efficient for the partners’ common customers.

FOS includes Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) connectivity, cloud computing power, machine learning and big data analytics, as well as mobile applications both on board and ashore.

With the digital connection to DNV’s Veracity in place, Anglo-Eastern’s Fleet Performance Centre can now make the reporting processes towards their principal owners more streamlined.

“Wärtsilä has invested heavily in new digitally enabled strategies, and by partnering with them, we gain capabilities that assist us and our shipowner clients to be the leaders in digitalisation, safety, and sustainability. The agreement between Wärtsilä and Veracity by DNV further extends the benefits derived from our cooperation,” said Bjorn Hojgaard, CEO of Anglo-Eastern.

“Today’s shipping industry is increasingly in need of emissions data that can be trusted and securely used across the value chain. Veracity by DNV supports this trend by making it easier for industry players to enrich, verify and gain consented access to emissions data, making companies more efficient and future-proof. We are delighted to partner with Wärtsilä to make the service available to major fleet operators, such as Anglo-Eastern,” added Mikkel Skou, Managing Director of DNV Veracity.

“Through the partnership with Veracity by DNV, we are able to help Anglo-Eastern and other major fleet managers and owners take a step closer to achieving end to end optimization by streamlining and improving the efficiency of their operations,” stated Ben Chng, Global Director of Sales for Wärtsilä Voyage Services.

“We now have a truly seamless data link from vessels reporting to the shore offices of FOS users. In addition, they can now utilise Wärtsilä’s CII offering to collect, report, and analyse their environmental performance. This agreement strengthens our commitment to supporting the decarbonisation of shipping.”