Wärtsilä rolls out future-proof dual-fuel engine

April 26, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has launched a new dual-fuel engine to accelerate the shipping industry’s journey towards decarbonized operations.

Photo: Wärtsilä

The Wärtsilä 46TS-DF engine — the latest addition to the company’s multi-fuel engine portfolio — can run on LNG, which reduces air pollutants as well as offers a viable platform for further decarbonization through the use of bio- or synthetic methane in the future.

According to the technology company, the engine is designed with a focus on efficiency, environmental performance, and fuel flexibility signaling a new era of medium-speed marine engines.

The first order for this engine type was placed by shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique for cruise company Royal Caribbean Cruises in April 2021. The engines will be installed on the company’s latest Oasis-class ship Utopia of the Seas. The ship is under construction and will feature six Wärtsilä 46TS-DF engines with Gas Valve Units, NOx Reducer SCR systems, LNGPac and Transverse thrusters.

As explained by Wärtsilä, the overriding basis for this new engine launch is to be able to offer a future-proof solution for owners and operators to reach decarbonization targets.

The Wärtsilä 46TS-DF has a two-stage turbocharging to deliver efficiency and power density across a wide operational range for vessels in all segments of the industry. This level of efficiency reduces fuel consumption and lowers emissions while being easily retrofittable for future carbon-neutral and carbon-free fuels as they become widely available.

“The maritime sector is having to adapt to the transitional effects caused by the need to meet decarbonisation goals within a relatively short period of time,” Stefan Nysjö, Vice President, Power Supply, Wärtsilä Marine Power, said.

“This new engine launch provides an important boost towards achieving those goals. It delivers the power to change by setting a new benchmark for greater sustainability through high efficiency, emissions performance, and fuel flexibility.”

The Wärtsilä 46TS-DF engine is available in 6 to 16-cylinder configurations, corresponding to a power output range of 7.8 to 20.8 MW at 600 rpm. It features an intrinsically modular design, which simplifies upgradability and modifications for alternative future fuels.

