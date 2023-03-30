Wärtsilä rolls out retrofit solution to extend ships’ emissions-compliant lifetime

March 30, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Finnish technology company Wärtsilä has introduced a new radical derating retrofit solution, Wärtsilä Fit4Power, to extend the emissions-compliant lifetime of merchant vessels.

Wärtsilä

According to the company, this new retrofit solution enables shipowners to reduce the bore size of two-stroke engines by 25% while significantly improving combustion efficiency, which in turn reduces both fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Furthermore, this will improve the efficiency of their existing fleet, ensuring compliance with Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) regulations, and futureproofing assets against future environmental measures.

Wärtsilä 2-Stroke Services successfully completed the pilot installation of Wärtsilä Fit4Power onboard a container ship with a large-bore two-stroke main engine last year.

The results proved that a vessel with this kind of main engine, which is now oversized for today’s operating patterns, can save 2,000 tonnes of fuel and reduce at least 6,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually thanks to this retrofit solution, the Finnish firm stated.

Additionally, Fit4Power received the certificate of product design assessment from American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) in 2022.

“While conventional derating merely tunes engines for operation at lower loads, Wärtsilä Fit4Power involves reducing the bore diameter of engine cylinders and introducing a new combustion chamber design, enabling the engine to run at optimal loads and with … fuel efficiency,” Wärtsilä highlighted.

“The higher compression ratios and firing pressure achieved mean that the modified engine offers far greater efficiency than either conventionally derated engines or unmodified engines run at much lower loads.”

Analysis from Wärtsilä shows that without modification, more than 80% of the global merchant fleet could fall into the lowest CII rating by 2030, requiring mandatory corrective action and risking losing business to more efficient vessels.

This solution is also a step towards the economical use of alternative fuels to meet future emissions reduction targets.

It is designed to be compatible with Wärtsilä Fit4Fuels (Wärtsilä’s Two-Stroke Future Fuels Conversion Platform), a retrofit solution enabling vessels to use LNG, methanol and ammonia fuels.

By improving efficiency in line with CII requirements ahead of this next step, radical derating extends the CII compliant lifetime of the vessel by three to five years, giving shipowners valuable breathing space ahead of making a commitment to a future fuel – potentially more if owners opt for low or zero-carbon drop-in biofuels. Radical derating is currently available only for RT-flex96C engines.

“With the IMO’s CII now in force, operators of merchant vessels need cost-effective solutions that can assure the long-term fitness of their existing fleet. Radical derating gives mid-life engines a new lease of life, with a power output and emissions profile that can take them through the early years of CII and prepare them for the most efficient use of new fuels needed to reach later emissions targets,” Ole Pyndt Hansen, Managing Director at Wärtsilä 2-Stroke Services, said.