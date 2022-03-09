Wärtsilä to deliver tech for SeaRoad LNG-fueled RoRo

March 9, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

The Finnish technology group Wärtsilä will supply engines, fuel storage tanks, gas equipment, and electrical systems for a new LNG-fueled RoRo Germany’s shipbuilder FSG is building for Australian operator SeaRoad.

Courtesy of FSG

In September 2021, FSG received an order for the construction of a roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessel with LNG propulsion from SeaRoad.

Wärtsilä received the power solutions orders in the first quarter of 2022.

The RoRo vessel is 210 metres long and 29.30 metres wide. It will operate primarily on LNG fuel. Wärtsilä’s experience in LNG systems was a major consideration in the award of the contract.

The vessel will feature two Wärtsilä 46DF dual-fuel main engines and three 20DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines. The gas handling system and LNG tanks are designed with the GVUs integrated into the tank connection space.

Wärtsilä will deliver almost every electrical system on board. It will also design and integrate the entire electrical package, as well as delivering the cable network. The integration project continues a partnership between FSG and Wärtsilä in this area lasting more than 25 years.

Electrical installation will start this year, whilst the bulk of Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard during the first half of 2023.

Related Article Posted: 1 day ago Norsepower rotor sails for world’s largest short sea RoRo Posted: 1 day ago

SeaRoad will receive the RoRo vessel in the last quarter of 2023. The vessel will then operate on the Bass Strait between Devonport, on the island of Tasmania, and Melbourne, Victoria on mainland Australia.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Clean Fuel on social media: