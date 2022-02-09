Wärtsilä to maintain 2 LNG-fueled ferries from STQ

February 9, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has signed an optimised maintenance agreement with the Canadian ferry operator Societé des Traversiers du Quebec (STQ) for two LNG-fueled ferries.

Courtesy of Societé des Traversiers du Quebec

The five-year long-term deal specifically covers two vessels: the Jos Deschenes II and the Armand Imbeau II.

The 92-meter-long passenger LNG-fueled ferries are part of the Canadian Province of Quebec’s transportation system. Eeach operates with Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel engines.

The parties signed a similar agreement earlier, covering another STQ ferry, the F.A. Gauthier. They signed the latest contract in October 2021. It carries an option to extend the deal for an additional five years.

STQ says it picked Wärtsilä for its ability to provide truly customised solutions. Also, because they:

Improve efficiency;

Reduce emissions;

Ensure better availability for these vessels.

“The Wärtsilä agreements deliver the operational certainty that is essential for ferry service providers. Equipment reliability is enhanced, maintenance is optimised, and efficient performance is assured, all of which enable cost savings over a long term,” said Luc Morneau from STQ.

“The agreements with STQ for these two vessels, together with the earlier one for the ‘F.A.Gauthier’, provide clear evidence of the value delivered through equipment data insights, real-time operational support, and data-driven dynamic maintenance planning based on actual need rather than an arbitrary number of operating hours. The benefits include significant cost savings and reduced fuel consumption, which in turn limits emissions for a minimised carbon footprint,” added Henrik Wilhelms, from Wärtsilä.

In addition to the engines, the agreement also covers the LNGPac fuel storage, supply and control system, the gas valve unit, and the ships’ electrical and automation systems.