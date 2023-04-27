Back to overview
Home Clean fuel WATCH: 137,500 cbm ISH FSU docks at Philippines LNG import terminal in ‘a historic moment’

WATCH: 137,500 cbm ISH FSU docks at Philippines LNG import terminal in ‘a historic moment’

April 27, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

ISH, a 137,500 cbm floating storage unit (FSU), has arrived at Atlantic Gulf & Pacific’s (AG&P) Philippines LNG (PHLNG) import terminal in Batangas Bay, bringing affordable and clean LNG to the country for the first time.

ISH FSU docks at Philippines LNG import terminal (Screenshot). Source: AG&P

Chartered by AG&P for a 15-year period from ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S), the FSU docked at the PHLNG terminal in what was described as a historic moment in the Philippines.

The ISH FSU arrived after receiving commissioning cargo for the PHLNG terminal that was delivered in mid-April on board the 162,000 cbm LNG carrier Golar Glacier. This was the country’s first-ever LNG cargo and it was sent at the beginning of the month by Vitol Asia Pte Ltd from Das Island, UAE, supplied under a long-term contract by its partner ADNOC.

The LNG will be initially used to power San Miguel’s 1,200MW gas-fired power plant to serve Luzon, the most populous region in the country.

View on Youtube.
Video source: AG&P

In preparation for launching the first Philippines LNG import terminal, AG&P completed the conversion of the ISH, a 137,500 cbm LNG carrier, into an FSU in October last year. Supply, operations, and maintenance will be handled by ADNOC L&S, as part of its 15-year chartered agreement with AG&P.

The FSU is part of the combined offshore-onshore import terminal that will have an initial capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG.

The FSU will be capable of loading LNG at a peak rate of 10,000 cbm/hr and a discharge-to-shore peak rate of 8,000 cbm/hr made possible with the modifications done by Gas Entec in the cargo handling and safety system that allows for simultaneous loading and discharge of LNG.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles