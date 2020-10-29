Watch: Dive Technologies wraps up AUV trials powered by Kraken

October 29, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Boston-based subsea robotics firm Dive Technologies recently completed sea trials of a Large Displacement Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (LD-AUV), powered by Kraken Robotics pressure tolerant batteries.

As a result, Kraken expects further contracts with Dive for additional batteries in 2020 and beyond.

Kraken and Dive Technologies entered into an agreement in August 2020 whereby Kraken agreed to supply subsea batteries for the LD-AUV.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kraken also acquired a license to build two Dive LD-AUVs for use in its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business.

Production of Kraken’s first Dive LD-AUV is currently underway in the United States.

Kraken expects the delivery to its Unmanned Maritime Vehicle Facility in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia in the spring of 2021.

Dive’s commercial LD-AUV supports long duration missions at full ocean depths and also adds value to Kraken’s Robotics-as-a-Service data collection business.

Kraken and Dive intend to leverage each other’s expertise to bring AUV solutions to the rapidly-growing subsea data acquisition market.

It should also be noted that the DIVE LD-AUV is significantly different than Kraken’s ThunderFish XL (TFXL)

The TFXL is a rectangular, hovering AUV meant for subsea resident applications versus the Dive LD-AUV geared towards long range, long endurance survey missions.

Karl Kenny, Kraken president & CEO, stated:

“We are excited that the Dive Technologies’ sea trials were successful and we look forward to working with them as a long-term customer for Kraken’s batteries and sonar technology but also as a strategic partner that will enable us both to expand our businesses.

“As we grow the recurring service side of our business, we will leverage our key in house technologies across the underwater vehicle value chain and look to partner with other high quality suppliers who can produce with strong quality and at reasonable costs.”

Jerry Sgobbo, CEO at Dive Technologies, said:

“We have always been impressed by the battery and sonar technology coming out of Kraken. It is clear to us that they are an industry leader with a reliable track record, technical pedigree, and overall product capabilities that further Dive’s value proposition to customers worldwide. We look forward to delivering Kraken’s first Dive LD-AUV to Nova Scotia in spring 2021 and to demonstrate the full capabilities of our platform in support of Kraken’s Robot-as-a-Service business.”