Weatherford lands eight-year job with European gas producer

September 25, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

U.S. oilfield services company Weatherford International has secured a multi-year assignment with SNGN Romgaz, described as Romania’s largest natural gas producer and main supplier, as well as the third-largest gas producer in Europe.

This eight-year contract will enable the U.S. player to deliver services for real-time monitoring and transmission of dynamic parameters from the wellheads of gas wells, helping Romgaz improve production optimization through digital and AI-enabled insights, reflecting its commitment to advancing digital transformation and production automation.

Girish K. Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford, commented: “We are proud to support Romgaz in their first deployment of real-time monitoring services. With our technology, expertise, and recent investments in Romania, Weatherford is well positioned to help Romgaz optimize production and build fields of the future with solutions that enable smarter and more reliable operations.”

The agreement allows the duo to implement a wellsite monitoring campaign across thousands of existing wells. Weatherford’s technology, leveraging cloud infrastructure, will acquire critical data from field locations to provide Romgaz with key information for production decisions, guiding in-field automated infrastructure to deliver production optimization aspirations.

Razvan Popescu, Chief Executive Officer of Romgaz, noted: “Partnering with Weatherford marks a significant step forward in Romgaz’s digital transformation journey. For the first time, we are implementing real-time wellsite monitoring technologies that will provide actionable insights and enhance the efficiency of our operations.

“This initiative aligns with our strategic objectives of innovation and operational excellence. We are confident that this collaboration with Weatherford represents a strategic first step in integrating AI-driven technologies into our operations and laying the foundation for a new era of intelligent transformation.”

The U.S. firm’s well monitoring solutions are perceived to provide operators with continuous, high-fidelity well data, enabling smarter decision-making and proactive intervention strategies. As a result, the implementation of these systems is expected to allow Romgaz to benefit from enhanced visibility of well conditions and optimize production throughout the contract term.

This deal comes two months after Weatherford was hired to deliver drilling services for Woodside’s project offshore Mexico.

