Webtool launches cutting tools for resident ROVs

February 10, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Manufacturer of ROV cutting tools Webtool is now offering long-term deployment RROV (Resident ROV) tools.

Designed for up to 120 days continuous deployment, the tools come with custom RROV interfaces allowing the easy storage, activation and recharging of the hydraulic cutters.

Courtesy: Webtool

Webtool RROV hydraulic cutters commonly perform cutting of steel wire rope, guide wire, fibre rope, umbilical, electrical cable, hoses and tubing during installation, repair and maintenance (IRM) tasks.

Once activated the hydraulic cutter provides a clean cut in seconds, the company claims.

For the RROV tools, the core cutting mechanism features a custom interface to suit the RROV’s storage and operation requirements. This includes interfaces for the manipulator arm and also RROV or subsea storage and hydraulic connections.

Recent investments in CAD / CAM software enable Webtool to offer a seamless development of RROV cutting tool interfaces. Manufactured from durable and lightweight materials, the tools are corrosion resistant and can be used at any water depth. In addition to standard cutting tools, Webtool is able to supply tools for RROV special applications.

Related Article Posted: 7 months ago Webtool subsea cable gripper fleet ready for action Posted: 7 months ago

“We have already developed our first suite of cutting tools for a leading work-class RROV manufacturer,” says Keith Elliot, managing director, Allspeeds. “The cutters are being used for deepwater intervention projects at 4000 metres for up to 120 days.”

UK-based Allspeeds is the exclusive designer and manufacturer of the Webtool range of high performance cutting tools.