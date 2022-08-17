Well-Safe taps Trendsetter for UK North Sea plug and abandonment campaign

August 17, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Trendsetter Engineering has secured a contract with Well-Safe Solutions to utilise its flagship intervention system and technical services for UK North Sea abandonment.

Under the contract, Trendsetter will deploy its Trident Intervention System which was designed for rapid reconfiguration in the field, providing the flexibility to conduct intervention riser, riserless wireline intervention and hydraulic stimulation operations all in one package.

The system will be deployed from the Well-Safe Guardian rig to conduct a multi-well plug and abandonment (P&A) campaign for an estimated 320-day duration.

“We are excited to work with Well-Safe to bring Trident to the North Sea for plug and abandonment operations”, said Mike Cargol, VP of Rentals & Services for Trendsetter Engineering. “We look forward to providing our value-added intervention services and are eager to identify additional opportunities for collaboration for our two companies.”

Neil Ferguson, operations director at Well-Safe Solutions, stated: “Adding this capability to the Well-Safe Guardian unlocks considerable operational improvements and time savings for our clients during well intervention operations.”

Well-Safe bought the rig from Diamond Offshore back in 2019 and it was mobilised at the beginning of this year for its first job in the UK North Sea.

Its first job included well decommissioning activities at the Hannay field under the company’s contract with Repsol Sinopec for the decommissioning of 14 subsea wells in the Hannay and Buchan fields.

Well-Safe was also awarded a contract by CNR International for the decommissioning of up to 14 wells on the Banff and Kyle field located in the UK Central North Sea.

The activities were scheduled to begin in early 2Q 2022, with Well-Safe Guardian undertaking the project.

Most recently, decommissioning services provider inked a new deal on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) with an undisclosed European operator to plug and abandon 14 wells.

The company said that this deal is the first scope agreed for the Well-Safe Defender semi-submersible rig, purchased in June 2022 from Awilco Drilling.

