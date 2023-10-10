Illustration; Source: Offshore Energies UK (OEUK)
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Will a net-zero dash enable the UK to reap more benefits?
Premium

Will a net-zero dash enable the UK to reap more benefits?

October 10, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

The decarbonization bandwagon brought changes to the energy sector, which some see as a runaway car that can no longer be stopped. Should the world hurtle towards them and embrace the energy transition aspirations without reservations or adopt a more cautious approach? If a new poll is to be believed, the majority of British people are in favor of hastening the UK’s net-zero journey, thus, the results of the fast-approaching elections are expected to hinge on the backing of green policies. Will a faster abandonment of fossil fuels and a more invigorated pivot towards low-carbon and renewable energy stop households from plunging into hardship and bring Britons relief from woes imposed by the cost of living crisis?

This article is exclusive for subscribers

Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Starter Trial

€ 0free for 4 weeks

Features

  • Unlimited access for 4 weeks
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Try for free
Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Yearly subscription

€ 66/ year

Save 15%

Features

  • Pay yearly
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Illustration; Source: Offshore Energies UK (OEUK)