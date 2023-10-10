Will a net-zero dash enable the UK to reap more benefits?

The decarbonization bandwagon brought changes to the energy sector, which some see as a runaway car that can no longer be stopped. Should the world hurtle towards them and embrace the energy transition aspirations without reservations or adopt a more cautious approach? If a new poll is to be believed, the majority of British people are in favor of hastening the UK’s net-zero journey, thus, the results of the fast-approaching elections are expected to hinge on the backing of green policies. Will a faster abandonment of fossil fuels and a more invigorated pivot towards low-carbon and renewable energy stop households from plunging into hardship and bring Britons relief from woes imposed by the cost of living crisis?