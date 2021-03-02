Windship Technology’s true zero-emission ship design sparks interest from the market

March 2, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Image by Windship Technology

Following its recent unveiling of the ‘Tesla of the Seas’, British company Windship Technology has launched talks with interested parties from the shipping industry and investment circles to bring the true zero-emission vessel design into the market.

“Significant ESG-focused investors are recognising the benefits of True Zero Emission shipping. Furthermore, asset owners and leasing companies such as oil and commodity majors and ship owners are seeking to protect their significant investments in the face of legislation and shareholder sentiment,” the company said, announcing study findings into the efficiency of its wing rig technology.

Further details about the talks have not been disclosed.

Specifically, a study by the Wolfson Unit of the University of Southampton has confirmed that the company’s patented triple wing rigs can help commercial vessels achieve fuel and emissions savings of 30% per unit.

The study included extensive testing and VPP work, as well as computational fluid dynamics and aerodynamic performance optimisation conducted by Cape Horn Engineering.

The Wolfson Unit looked into predictions in terms of thrust reductions or effective power reductions for a 125,000DWT vessel with two different combinations of rig devices.

“We analysed a multitude of wing assembly shape configurations for Windship Technology in varying wind conditions. In total, almost one thousand, high-fidelity CFD simulations were performed. These simulations were extremely valuable for improving the geometries of the wing assembly and through our detailed investigations at Cape Horn Engineering, a double-digit gain in aerodynamic performance was obtained,”Dr. Ing. Rodrigo Azcueta, Managing Director of Cape Horn Engineering, said.

“We were delighted to receive this confirmation from the Wolfson Unit after extensive testing and we always knew that the rigs would be the bedrock from which the whole-ship design could be developed,” Simon Rogers, Technical Director of Windship Technology, said.

The 48m Windship Technology rig is stowable on deck through to aid port navigation and cargo handling. Its composite structure is borne out of technology and design from the wind turbine industry, ensuring reliability and longevity of greater than 25 years.

The rigid aerofoil sails are intended for bulk cargo vessels, typically raw mineral carriers (coal, grain, ore, cement, alumina, bauxite et.) or large commercial oil tankers.

“What we now know for sure is that we have the best practical solution for commercial bulk carrier companies that wish to take their climate commitments seriously. The rigs are lower in height with vastly more thrust than single-masted technology. Combined with our whole ship design, Windship Technology can eliminate CO 2 , NO X , SO X and particulate matter to True Zero through incorporating large solar arrays, carbon capture, optimised hull shapes and specialised weather routing software into the overall design package.”

Windship Technology has entered into partnership investment with the classification society DNV GL, who will be conducting both an outside-in and inside-out verification to fully assess Windship Technology’s whole-ship design with a view to classifying emission reductions, safety and operability.