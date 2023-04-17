Wisdom Marine to order three more bulkers

April 17, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Taiwanese shipping major Wisdom Marine is planning to purchase three 40,000 dwt bulk carriers as part of its ongoing fleet renewal strategy.

Illustration; Image by Kees Torn/Flickr under CC BY-SA 2.0 license

The company said that the vessels will most probably be bought from Japanese shipbuilders, namely, Nomichi Dockyard or Saiki Heavy Industries. Japanese-built bulkers are renowned for their quality and low fuel consumption.

Wisdom Marine is planning to pay no more than $32 million per vessel, bringing the total up to $96 million.

Delivery details for the ships have not been disclosed.

The latest fleet renewal move comes in the wake of the recent ordering spree from the company which has seen four bulkers ordered this year.

Namely, the company revealed an order for the construction of two 40,000 dwt bulkers at Imabari and two bulkers of the same size at Namura Shipbuilding last month.

Not including the latest orders, Wisdom Marine has ten newbuildings to be delivered, predominantly at Japanese yards, data from the company’s website shows. These include five Handysize bulkers, with orders spread between Onomichi, Namura, and Tsuneishi shipyards.

Three Panamaxes and two Supramaxes are also on order at Tsuneishi and Imbari Shipbuilding. All vessels are slated for delivery between 2023 and 2024.

Wisdom Marine’s live fleet comprises around 140 bulkers.

The Taiwanese shipping company has been on an ambitious fleet renewal campaign over the recent period, phasing in newbuilding vessels and disposing of veteran tonnage.