Wisdom Marine buys four bulk carriers for $116M

July 27, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Taiwanese dry bulker owner Wisdom Marine has inked a deal for the purchase of four dry bulk carriers worth $116 million.

On 23 July 2021, the company’s board of directors approved the purchase of two 39,560 dwt bulk carriers. The price tag for the vessels is $58 million.

Moreover, on the same day, the board of directors also authorized the purchase of 40,000 dwt bulk carrier duo.

Delivery details for the newbuilds were not disclosed.

The move comes after the bulk owner announced the order of three 82,400 dwt bulk carriers at China’s Tsuneishi Shipbuilding.

In November 2020, the company ordered 5,000 cbm liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier to be built by Murakami Hide Shipbuilding in Japan.

Last year, the shipping company embarked upon a cash-raising mission with an aim to collect $63.8 million. Wisdom said it would use the funds for planned ship acquisitions.

Wisdom Marine’s fleet comprises more than 130 vessels, with the majority of them being bulkers.

Taiwanese dry bulker owner will continue to expand its eco-design fleet to 95 ships by 2024.