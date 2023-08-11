Wison Offshore & Marine boasts world’s largest SPB LNG tank

August 11, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Shanghai-based Wison Offshore & Marine has completed the final assembly of what it claims to be the world’s largest self-supporting prismatic shape IMO type B tank (SPB) for storing LNG.

The company announced the milestone via social media on 11 August. As disclosed, the assembly was completed at Wison’s Nantong yard.

The tank has a capacity of 47,000 cubic metres.

At the beginning of July, Wison’s subsidiary, Wison Heavy Industry, also started the fabrication of topsides for Eni’s Congo-bound floating LNG (FLNG) unit.

The Chinese shipyard is constructing the 2.4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) FLNG unit to be deployed offshore the Republic of Congo to increase production and export.

The 380-metre-long and 60-metre-wide FLNG unit will be anchored at a water depth of around 40 metres in the Nene Marine Field area, around 50 kilometres offshore Pointe Noire. It will be able to store over 180,000 cubic metres of LNG and 45,000 cubic metres of LPG.

