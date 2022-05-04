Wood and Nauticus come together for eco-friendly subsea infrastructure maintenance

May 4, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Nauticus Robotics and Wood have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on developing combined services with cost-efficient and environmentally friendly maintenance of end customers’ subsea infrastructure.

Nauticus and Wood stated that their shared objective is to increase the value creation for their common customers within the ocean economy marketplace.

“Our team sees the opportunity to influence the full life cycle cost for both conventional and renewable offshore marine assets,” said Matt Kirk, SVP Specialist Engineering & Consulting at Wood.

“To unlock these possibilities for our customers, we need step-change technologies combined with deep domain engineering expertise. Wood is delighted to be working with a company such as Nauticus who is challenging convention and driving real innovation into the subsea autonomous solutions market.”

Nauticus’ long-term ambition is to replace the legacy and large human-operated ships that deploy other submersible vehicles with its own fleet of green subsea and surface ocean-going robots.

Its tandem robots include Hydronaut, a small, optionally crewed vessel operating on the surface, and Aquanaut, the world’s first tetherless underwater robot, which can collect data and interact with the offshore environment without any personnel required nearby.

The disruptive product offering is intended to provide viable alternatives to incumbent systems within industries such as offshore renewables, oil and gas, government, and aquaculture, all of which are burdened by substantial environmental and economic tradeoffs in their present states.

