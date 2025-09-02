Mariner platform; Credit: Jamie Baikie/Equinor
Equinor renews Wood’s contract for UK oilfield support services

Business Developments & Projects
September 2, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

UK engineering and consulting company Wood has won a contract extension to provide operations, maintenance, modifications, and support services (OMMS) on the assets located on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) operated by the Norwegian state-owned energy giant Equinor.

Thanks to the three-year extension of the contract at the Mariner field, Wood will continue supporting Equinor’s operations on the Mariner A platform and Mariner B floating storage unit (FSU). The extension comes with a further one-year option.

More than 110 employees based at Wood’s Aberdeen office, as well as on the Mariner assets, will continue participating in the project. The U.K. firm has been providing support services at Mariner since 2020.

Steve Nicol, Executive President of Operations at Wood, said: “This contract extension reflects Equinor’s continued confidence in Wood’s ability to deliver safe, efficient and reliable performance on the Mariner assets – a responsibility we’ve upheld since 2020. The Mariner field plays a vital role in supporting the UK’s energy security and we’re proud of Wood’s part in its success.”

This follows the contract with Shell for brownfield engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services offshore Brunei that a joint venture (JV) Wood is a part of scored in June. Wood also secured a $2.8 billion contract with ADNOC to deliver an EPC management package for the long-term gas processing facilities at the UAE’s Habshan facility.

The Mariner oil field is located on the East Shetland Platform in UK Block 9/11a in the northern North Sea, approximately 150 kilometers east of the Shetland Islands. It comprises two shallow reservoir sections: the deeper Maureen formation and the shallower Heimdal reservoir.

Producing oil since August 2019, Mariner is expected to produce more than 300 million barrels of oil over the next 30 years. Equinor is the field’s operator with a 65.11% interest, with partners ONE-Dyas E&P (6%), NEO Energy Petroleum (20%), and Ithaca SP O&G (8.89%).

Equinor has had a busy couple of days, with a discovery in the Norwegian Sea and a dry well in the Barents Sea. The Norwegian giant also inked a crude oil supply deal with Orlen and picked BW Offshore to deliver a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit to work at its Bay du Nord project in Canada.

