Woodside contract for DOF Subsea

September 25, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Credit: DOF Subsea

DOF Subsea Australia has won a contract from Woodside to provide transportation & installation (T&I) services.

The company will support flowline installation operations in the Cossack Wanaea Lambert and Hermes (CWLH) field, North West Shelf, Australia.

The deal includes project management, engineering, transportation and installation services.

According to the Oslo-listed company, the project should wrap up during Q3 2021.

The project will utilise the DSV Skandi Singapore, with an in-built saturation diving system and 140Te AHC crane.

The vessel will also work on a recently-secured campaign in the Asia Pacific region, starting early Q4 2020.

Mons Aase, CEO DOF Subsea AS, said, “We look forward to working with Woodside to deliver safe and efficient award.”

This week, DOF Subsea also announced a new contract pair in Asia Pacific.

Specifically, the campaigns include saturation diving and decommissioning support.